Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

