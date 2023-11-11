Vise Technologies Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.