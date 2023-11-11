Vise Technologies Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 84.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,631,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $339.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.60. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.