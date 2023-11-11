Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $170.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

