Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COF opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock worth $2,034,732 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

