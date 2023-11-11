Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 1,608 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after buying an additional 471,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

