Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $311.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.76 and a 12 month high of $311.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

