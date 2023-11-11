Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 26,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 57,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $399.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $400.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

