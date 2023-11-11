Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 694.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,790,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,907,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.