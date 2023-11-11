Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 42 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $986.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $989.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $928.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.