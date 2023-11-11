Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Edison International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.