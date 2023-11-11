Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

VPG opened at $28.04 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 136.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

