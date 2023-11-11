Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.20

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.32. Vivendi shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 21,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

