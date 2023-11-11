VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.25.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $149.76 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

