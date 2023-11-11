VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 120.19% and a net margin of 91.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

