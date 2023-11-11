Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9,893.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,669 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $211.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

View Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.