Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

