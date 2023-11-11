Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $154.67. Celsius has a 1 year low of $80.25 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 13th.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,632 shares of company stock valued at $89,516,087. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $93,034,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.