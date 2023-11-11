Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89,196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

