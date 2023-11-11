West Coast Financial LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Copart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $48.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

