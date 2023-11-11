Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.