Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 995,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WY opened at $30.15 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

