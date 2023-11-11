WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.28. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.