WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.28. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
