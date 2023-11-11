Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -639.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

