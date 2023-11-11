Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

