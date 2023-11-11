Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

PSX stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

