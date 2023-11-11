Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,763. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

NYSE:AOS opened at $72.82 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

