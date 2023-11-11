Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

SHEL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.