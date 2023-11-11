Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,993,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.85 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

