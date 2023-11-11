Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

