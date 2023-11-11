Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,797 shares of company stock worth $2,951,074. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

