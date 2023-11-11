Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.52 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

