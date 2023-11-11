Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

