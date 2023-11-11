Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $157.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $157.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

