Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.