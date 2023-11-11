Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,361,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.