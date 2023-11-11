Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.67.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

