William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 32,556 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $53,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,611,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,203,540.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,707,722 shares in the company, valued at $52,510,204.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 32,556 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $53,391.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,611,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,203,540.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Biodesix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

