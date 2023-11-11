Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $30,579.38 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $30,579.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

