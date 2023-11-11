WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 85,847 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

