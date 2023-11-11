WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 85,847 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.26.
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.