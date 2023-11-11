WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
WK Kellogg Stock Performance
WK Kellogg stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 602,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,949. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
