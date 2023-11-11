WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

WK Kellogg stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 602,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,949. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. Barclays began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

