Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

