Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.