Wrapmanager Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.