Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 4,182 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 536,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

