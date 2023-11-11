Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 27 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $792.91 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $711.98 and a 200 day moving average of $715.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

