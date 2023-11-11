Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 828 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

