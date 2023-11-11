WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$205.50.

TSE WSP opened at C$188.90 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$152.92 and a 12 month high of C$196.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$188.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9336413 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

