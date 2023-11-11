WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$217.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$216.00 to C$217.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Laurentian increased their target price on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$205.50.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$188.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.52. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$152.92 and a twelve month high of C$196.90. The company has a market cap of C$23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9336413 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

