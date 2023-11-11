WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$212.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$205.50.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$188.90 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$152.92 and a twelve month high of C$196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$188.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.52.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.9336413 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

