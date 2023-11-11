Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.76 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

